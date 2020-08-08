Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 506 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,200. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $319.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.94 and its 200-day moving average is $269.53.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

