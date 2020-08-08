Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 70,327 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 167,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

VALE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,555,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,399,558. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

