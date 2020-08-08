Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 8,605 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $63,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 4,444,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,143. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

