Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.97. 914,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,047. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,247 shares of company stock valued at $27,883,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

