Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $22,503,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,863. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.54.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

