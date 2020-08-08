Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 3,161,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.37.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

