Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,956 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Mobile by 165.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in China Mobile by 212.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,131 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in China Mobile by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 9.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 793,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

CHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:CHL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,902. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

