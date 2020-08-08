Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,375 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,403 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,239. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

