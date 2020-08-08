Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,060,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,756. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

