Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,593 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $80.62. 3,469,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

