Progenity (PROG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Progenity to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Progenity stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Progenity has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

