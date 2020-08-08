Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. 52,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,000. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

