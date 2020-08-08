Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00009602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $487,392.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00110523 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.