Propy Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $195,618.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.