PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PROS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 165.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 55.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRO traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 216,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36. PROS has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

