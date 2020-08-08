ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 18,893 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,211 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Xilinx worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,239. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

