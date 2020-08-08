ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 47,101 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after acquiring an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after acquiring an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. 1,842,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

