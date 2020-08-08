ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 77,794 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $35,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,356 shares of company stock worth $29,337,715 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $101.86. 5,544,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

