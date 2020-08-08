ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,558 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 62,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.