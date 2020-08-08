ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $53,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,111,000 after buying an additional 104,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,463,000 after buying an additional 65,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $620.21. The company had a trading volume of 432,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,372. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 850 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $488,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,238,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,378 shares of company stock worth $121,747,979 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

