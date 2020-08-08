ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,745 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $47,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $32,818,153. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $685.85. 370,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,304. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $704.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

