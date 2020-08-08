ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 153,635 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $49,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $84.85. 66,485,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,426,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,288,180. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

