ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 20,314 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 118.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $1,740,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Workday by 275.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.47. 1,634,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,002. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

