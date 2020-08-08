ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 83,547 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,547 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.64. 2,844,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.97. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $274.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.