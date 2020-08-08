ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 84,973 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $43,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 7,123,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,067. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

