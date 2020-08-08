ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 97,672 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,764,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.73. 5,019,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.17.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total transaction of $1,523,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,809.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,113 shares of company stock valued at $174,045,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

