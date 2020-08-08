ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,038 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $140,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $134.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.