ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,765 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 175,607 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of eBay worth $43,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,713. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

EBAY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,364,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

