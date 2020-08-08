ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $66,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

VRTX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.99. 1,005,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.61, for a total transaction of $3,014,035.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,934,494.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,239 shares of company stock worth $41,601,429 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

