ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $45,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. 4,631,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,483. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

