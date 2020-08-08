ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.18. 454,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,361. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.19. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Nomura Securities cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.42.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,658. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

