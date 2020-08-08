ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile Us worth $81,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 115.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 40.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Nomura raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

TMUS stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,770,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

