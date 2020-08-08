ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $41,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,168,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

