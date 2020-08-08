ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $70,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $601.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,232. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $611.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,180 shares of company stock valued at $70,943,856 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.00.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

