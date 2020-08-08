ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 136.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $73.45. 1,469,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,861. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

