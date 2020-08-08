ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Aaron’s worth $30,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $5,615,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,720 shares of company stock valued at $10,454,611. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. 675,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

