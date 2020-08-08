ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Synopsys worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,766,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 518,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $5,493,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,188.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.