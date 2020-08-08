ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.48 Million Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,285,000 after buying an additional 539,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,381,000 after buying an additional 188,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,339,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CoStar Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,153,000 after buying an additional 97,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $830.42. 153,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,996. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.15. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $731.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.40.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

