ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.74 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 8,772,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,719,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

