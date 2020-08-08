ProShare Advisors LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Etsy worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Etsy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,014 shares of company stock valued at $35,163,799. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,890,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,169. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.70, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.