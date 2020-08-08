ProShare Advisors LLC Has $22.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,926 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

