ProShare Advisors LLC Has $37.08 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $37,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 70.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 162.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.79.

BIIB stock traded up $28.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.71. 4,452,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.