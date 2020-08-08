ProShare Advisors LLC Has $37.30 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $3,892,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 24.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. 3,428,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.