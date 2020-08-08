ProShare Advisors LLC Has $48.86 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.34.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.02. 3,662,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,869. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,031 shares of company stock worth $310,833,810 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

