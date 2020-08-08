ProShare Advisors LLC Has $52.28 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,511 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Boeing worth $52,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Boeing stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $170.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,293,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120,648. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.21. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

