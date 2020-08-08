ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. 5,060,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,756. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

