ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 539,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.19. 1,824,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

