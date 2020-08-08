ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,077,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,309. The firm has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

