ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Seattle Genetics worth $21,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $783,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,194 shares of company stock valued at $19,937,906. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,788. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of -106.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

