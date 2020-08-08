ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Atmos Energy worth $78,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

NYSE:ATO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.71. 567,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

